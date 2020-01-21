Global  

Class action suit against Clearview AI cites Illinois law that cost Facebook $550M

TechCrunch Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Just two weeks ago Facebook settled a lawsuit alleging violations of privacy laws in Illinois for the considerable sum of $550 million. Now controversial startup Clearview AI, which has gleefully admitted to scraping and analyzing the data of millions, is the target of a new lawsuit citing similar violations.
