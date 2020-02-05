Global  

HQ Trivia, the live game show app that became a worldwide sensation a few years ago, is shutting down

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
HQ Trivia, the live game show app that became a worldwide sensation a few years ago, is shutting down· Embattled live-gameshow app HQ Trivia is reportedly shutting down its operations after a deal to acquire the company fell through. 
· "Effective today, HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution. All employees and contractors will be terminated as of today," HQ Trivia's CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov announced in a...
