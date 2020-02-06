Global  

Google lets Android 11 Developer Preview page slip online

betanews Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
You're very likely still waiting for Android 11 to make its way to your handset, but Google is already working away on Android 11. The company accidentally (probably) published the Android 11 Developer Preview page online, leading to speculation that a developer build might be in the offing. But it seems that there is no cause to get excited just yet... See also: Google may have shared your videos with strangers Google is shutting down its App Maker tool Now you can get help from Google on Twitter As noticed by Android Police Google's Android Developer site was updated to… [Continue Reading]
