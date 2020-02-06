Global  

SpaceX Will Fly 4 Space Tourists in Dragon Capsule

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
SpaceX Will Fly 4 Space Tourists in Dragon CapsuleToday, SpaceX and Space Adventures have announced a partnership that will bring Elon Musk's company fully into the world of space tourism. Within two years, SpaceX will send four civilians into orbit aboard its Dragon capsule. 

CubeSat to Be Shot From the ISS and Explode into a Fireball for Science [Video]CubeSat to Be Shot From the ISS and Explode into a Fireball for Science

The European Space Agency and Von Karman Institute’s Qarman CubeSat has a fairly easy job: to fall. The CubeSat is being used to help study space debris and the physics of reentry.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth [Video]NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is now in Florida to prep for its first flight with astronauts onboard

SpaceX has moved its Crew Dragon commercial astronaut spacecraft to Florida, the site from which it’ll launch in likely just two to three months’ time if all...
TechCrunch Also reported by •engadget

SpaceX teams up on plans to launch space tourists

The first private space mission could launch by the end of next year, Space Adventures announced.
CBS News

