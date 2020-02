Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

· San Francisco startup Naza Beauty is opening a salon in the city's Mission District that will cater to women of color with "coily, kinky, afro-textured hair."

· The salon will essentially be the Drybar for women of color, with a menu of protective styles performed by trained stylists in under four hours.

