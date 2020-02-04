All the Marvel movies and shows you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'Iron Man' to the new 'Loki'
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () · Disney Plus offers streaming access to a large collection of Marvel movies, along with *brand-***new original programming that takes fans deeper into the Marvel universe. **
· **It costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and you can also also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a year.**
· *Here are all the...
It’s time to look over more Disney scenes you didn’t know were improvised. For this list, we’re looking at both live-action and animated scenes where the actor, or actors, ad-libbed a line, lines or entire scenes.