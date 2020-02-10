Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here's why I wouldn't recommend the service for everyone (AAPL)

I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here's why I wouldn't recommend the service for everyone (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here's why I wouldn't recommend the service for everyone (AAPL)· Apple unveiled its Arcade gaming service almost one year ago at a March 2019 event.

· Apple Arcade garnered praise almost immediately — even before it came out — for providing the ability to play any games offline, on any Apple device, and without the need for ads or microtransactions. 

· I was excited about the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tubi’s Rotblat Confident In AVOD Service’s Catalog [Video]Tubi’s Rotblat Confident In AVOD Service’s Catalog

SAN JUAN, PR -- It may be a fundamentally different business model, but there is one thing advertiser-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services have in common with their subscription (SVOD) siblings -..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published

SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand [Video]SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand

SAN JUAN, PR -- Whilst the rise of subscription video (SVOD) services in the last five years may have conditioned people to expect that paid digital services would become the norm and TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here are all the Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Apple Arcade is here, and you can play some of the subscription service’s many games with select models of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers as well as...
Macworld Also reported by •The Verge9to5Mac

Apple Arcade: 'Crossy Road Castle' out now

Apple’s new Apple Arcade subscription-based gaming service is finally here. It’s basically Apple’s way of helping customers sort through the chaff in the...
Macworld Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

alancarpio2

alan carpio I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here’s why I wouldn’t recommend the service for e… https://t.co/je6gdURgVs 23 hours ago

SubInsider

Subscription Insider Why I cancelled @AppleArcade after 1 month via @businessinsider #applearcade #businessinsider https://t.co/urkkdQJMXj 1 day ago

Tipsxnews

Tips News Why I canceled Apple Arcade subscription after 1 month – Business Insider – Business Insider https://t.co/9lkps0ODL4 via @Tipsnews2020 6 days ago

TRWirless

Trava Ragas I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here's why I wouldn't recommend the service for e… https://t.co/h8WHCKaMrf 6 days ago

GulfB2B

GulfB2B Why I canceled Apple Arcade subscription after 1 month – Business Insider https://t.co/3JNfI1n8oI 1 week ago

news89com

News89 Media Why I canceled Apple Arcade subscription after 1 month – Business Insider https://t.co/oE5XR6Jcfj 1 week ago

Queyul

Queyul I canceled my Apple Arcade subscription after less than a month — here's why I wouldn't recommend the service for e… https://t.co/zayCrbFEST 1 week ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Why I canceled Apple Arcade subscription after 1 month https://t.co/tW37IJrD0a 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.