Russia is interfering in Democratic primary to help Sanders, officials say

The Verge Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, US officials reportedly told the Sanders camp according to The Washington Post.

There are few details on what Russia did to advance Sanders’ campaign, according to the Post. The White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been briefed on Russia’s latest interference efforts.

In a statement responding to the news, Sanders harshly criticized the Russian government and any efforts at election interference. “Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia,” Sanders said. “I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other...
Sanders wins Nevada primary

Sanders wins Nevada primary

 Bernie Sanders has won Nevada's Democratic primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. The 78-year-old, a self-described socialist, cemented his position as the Democratic frontrunner with support from the state's large Latino...

