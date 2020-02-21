Russia is interfering in Democratic primary to help Sanders, officials say

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images



Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, US officials reportedly told the Sanders camp according to The Washington Post.



There are few details on what Russia did to advance Sanders’ campaign, according to the Post. The White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been briefed on Russia’s latest interference efforts.



