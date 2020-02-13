Global  

Twitter suspends 70 pro-Michael Bloomberg accounts for ‘platform manipulation’

The Verge Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter suspends 70 pro-Michael Bloomberg accounts for 'platform manipulation'

Twitter announced Friday that it would suspend 70 accounts that posted content in support of Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge.

The dozens of accounts suspensions handed down by Twitter Friday focus on pro-Bloomberg posts pushing out identical messages. According to the Times, some tweets included “A President is Born: Barbra Streisand sings Mike’s praises,” as part of the body of the message. It is in violation of Twitter’s rules to “artificially amplify or disrupt conversation through the use of multiple accounts” or...
👓 View full article
