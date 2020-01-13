Global  

Expedia to cut around 12% of its workforce as it aims to 'simplify' its business

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Expedia to cut around 12% of its workforce as it aims to 'simplify' its business· Expedia is axing around 12% of its workforce.
· An Expedia spokesperson told Business Insider the company wanted to "simplify how we do business," which entailed "eliminating approximately 12 percent of our direct workforce" – likely equating to around 3,000 jobs.
· In an internal email sent Monday, a copy of which was...
 Expedia announced it will be cutting 12 percent of its workforce after a "disappointing" 2019. About 3,000 employees will be losing their jobs at the travel booking site, and chairman of the board, Barry Diller, said the company has become "sclerotic and bloated."

