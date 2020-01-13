Expedia to cut around 12% of its workforce as it aims to 'simplify' its business

· Expedia is axing around 12% of its workforce.

· An Expedia spokesperson told Business Insider the company wanted to "simplify how we do business," which entailed "eliminating approximately 12 percent of our direct workforce" – likely equating to around 3,000 jobs.

· Expedia is axing around 12% of its workforce.· An Expedia spokesperson told Business Insider the company wanted to "simplify how we do business," which entailed "eliminating approximately 12 percent of our direct workforce" – likely equating to around 3,000 jobs.· In an internal email sent Monday, a copy of which was



