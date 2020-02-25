First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () One of the biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon, is going to open its first cashier-less grocery store. As reported by TechCrunch, the grocery store will work on the ‘Just Walk Out’ technology that was also used in Amazon Go convenience stores. The Amazon Go Grocery store is located in the company’s hometown Seattle. The store will […]
