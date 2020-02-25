Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle

First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle

Fossbytes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
One of the biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon, is going to open its first cashier-less grocery store. As reported by TechCrunch, the grocery store will work on the ‘Just Walk Out’ technology that was also used in Amazon Go convenience stores. The Amazon Go Grocery store is located in the company’s hometown Seattle. The store will […]

The post First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store 01:10

 Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill. The 10,500 square foot store utilizes the same technology as the smaller Amazon Go stores around the country. Customers scan a bar code on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12Published

Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 [Video]Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon opened its first cashierless full grocery store in Seattle as it ramps up its position in the grocery sector

Amazon opened its first cashierless full grocery store in Seattle as it ramps up its position in the grocery sector· Amazon is opening its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday. · The new location, which falls under the Amazon Go banner, will sell fresh...
Business Insider

Amazon's first big 'Go' grocery store opens in Seattle with 5,000 products

Amazon's checkout-free Go concept has officially morphed into a supermarket. Amazon Go Grocery opens in Seattle today, with 5,000 items for sale across the...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IvanaBabic19

Ivana Babic #Amazon Opens First Cashierless Grocery Store. What Next For Whole Foods? via @forbes https://t.co/idfgAlLWaY 1 minute ago

petrikajander

Petri Kajander -The banks of cameras and sensors overhead track everything put into a shopping cart, with the help of artificial i… https://t.co/f97D5PaKTI 11 minutes ago

ProjectCounsel

ProjectCounselMedia RT @GregBufithis: The Amazon Go Grocery store ... enlarging the footprint for surveillance-style shopping and signaling a larger challenge… 12 minutes ago

Debbz323

Debbie Becker RT @DailyCaller: Amazon Opens First Cashierless Grocery Store In Seattle https://t.co/sDhMZ2ljgF 14 minutes ago

textually

Emily Turrettini Amazon Opens First Cashierless Grocery Store in Seattle, in an extension of its established Amazon Go convenience s… https://t.co/q5ky7EPbUo 16 minutes ago

GregBufithis

Gregory Bufithis 🇬🇷 🌊 The Amazon Go Grocery store ... enlarging the footprint for surveillance-style shopping and signaling a larger chal… https://t.co/d8TpC6HkQz 25 minutes ago

suleymanko

Koray Oskay its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. https://t.co/tek0t8hEqH 28 minutes ago

remouherek

Remo Uherek Today, Amazon will open the first Go Grocery store in Seattle, a full-sized cashierless grocery store, featuring it… https://t.co/UoCngOB8nC 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.