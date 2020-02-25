Leaked video reveals new Surface Duo ‘peek’ feature

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Microsoft started publicly demonstrating Android on its Surface Duo device last month, but the company hasn’t shown all of the software features that will be part of this new dual-screen device. A newly leaked video from Twitter user WalkingCat reveals a “peek” feature for the Surface Duo that lets you partially unfold the device and peek at notifications. Android notifications will automatically appear on the right-hand display, making it easy to preview and dismiss them without fully opening the Surface Duo.



You can also peek at calls that are incoming, allowing you to open the Surface Duo fully to accept a call or presumably slam it shut to reject or silence the call. It’s clearly Microsoft’s software alternative to not having a third... 👓 View full article

