Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Clearview AI, which has facial recognition database of 3 billion images, faces data theft

Clearview AI, which has facial recognition database of 3 billion images, faces data theft

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Data privacy are up after facial recognition software firm Clearview AI, which has a database of 3 billion facial images, suffered a data breach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak

China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak 00:45

 A tech company in China has upgraded its facial recognition technology to be able to identify people wearing face masks during COVID-19 outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio license, ID pics could be added to facial recognition database soon [Video]Ohio license, ID pics could be added to facial recognition database soon

Do you have an embarrassing driver's license or ID photo you wish no one would ever see? Unfortunately, that picture could be used by law enforcement soon.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:59Published

Russia's 'Big Brother' facial recognition system goes on trial [Video]Russia's 'Big Brother' facial recognition system goes on trial

Activists take legal action against plans for one of the world's largest facial recognition systems, fearing it will be used to target critics of President Vladimir Putin.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leak shows EU police aim to create an international facial recognition database

EU police forces plan to build a network of national police facial recognition databases that spans across every member state, according to internal documents...
The Next Web

ACLU Blasts Clearview's Facial Recognition Accuracy Claims

ACLU Blasts Clearview's Facial Recognition Accuracy ClaimsThe American Civil Liberties Union has leveled criticisms against facial recognition tool developer Clearview for making misleading claims about the accuracy of...
TechNewsWorld

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.