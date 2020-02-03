Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading the Spotify app or using AirPlay

How to get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading the Spotify app or using AirPlay

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
How to get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading the Spotify app or using AirPlay**

· *You can get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading it from the built-in App Store.*
· *Once you download Spotify onto your Apple TV, you'll need to link it with your Spotify account using a phone or computer.*
· *Only the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD can download the Spotify app, but older Apple TV models can still...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe [Video]App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government&apos;s investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Apple updates maps app [Video]Apple updates maps app

Apple Updates Maps App

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nxdmxxn

n a d ! A RT @ttomlinsondaily: Fearless! Tell us your favorite lyric of this song! Who’s still streaming?! #WallsTwitterLive #LTWalls AM: https:/… 1 second ago

nouveauflux

Rob Young RT @SAI: How to get Spotify on your Apple TV by downloading the Spotify app or using AirPlay https://t.co/oBfYSQnYaV 1 minute ago

emily2read

Emily RT @Horrorhpod: We're closing out #BlackHistoryMonth2020 with #TheAlchemistCookbook. So tune in to #HorrorHeathens to listen to what Aisha… 1 minute ago

fivemyidolss

ilovelouistomlinson ❤️ RT @ttomlinsondaily: “I’m missing you and your addictive heart..” Habit, it’s your turn! #WallsTwitterLive #LTWalls AM: https://t.co/xp… 2 minutes ago

hockeypodnet

The Hockey Podcast Network StickinRink Podcast - EP44 - S1 @Stickinrinkpod Feat. @TheDiscoStu APPLE https://t.co/FDugrw5c3f SPOTIFY… https://t.co/hzNBLHnyds 5 minutes ago

MrGavinBell

Gavin Bell #SMMW20 Suuuuper valuable episode of the podcast yesterday with @wesmcdowell. In it we talk about your website & how to mak… https://t.co/bvOK9SfyAT 6 minutes ago

juliakatrina91

Mary RT @ttomlinsondaily: Title track time! Walls! Tell us what your favorite part of the Walls music video is! Let’s keep it up! How are you… 9 minutes ago

Horrorhpod

Horror Heathens We're closing out #BlackHistoryMonth2020 with #TheAlchemistCookbook. So tune in to #HorrorHeathens to listen to wh… https://t.co/3lkLemQgGt 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.