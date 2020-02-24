'What is Amazon Prime?': The best features of Prime, Amazon's wildly popular membership program
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · *Amazon Prime is a membership service run by the online retailer Amazon, which offers a wide host of benefits, apps, and discounts.*
· *Amazon Prime costs $119 per year for a standard membership, or $12.99 per month.*
· *The most notable benefit of Amazon Prime is free two-day shipping on eligible items, as well as free...
