Amazon confirms Seattle employee is in quarantine with coronavirus

An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the COVID-19



The employee is based out of the company’s “Brazil” (SEA53) building, according to an internal memo sent out to Amazon employees and obtained by The Verge. They went home feeling unwell on Tuesday, February 25th and haven’t returned to Amazon premises since. Amazon has notified employees who have been in close contact with the person.



"Two employees in Italy also tested positive"



