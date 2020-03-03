Apple now allows ads in push notifications on iPhone and iPad

Global  

betanews Thursday, 5 March 2020
Push notifications could be about to become rather more irritating for iPhone and iPad users. Apple has updated its App Store Review Guidelines, giving developers permission to use push notifications for advertising purposes. There is something of a silver lining to this dark cloud, however. App-makers are not being given carte blanche to bombard people with an endless stream of ads; Apple says ads are only permitted when "customers have explicitly opted in to receive them". Nonetheless, it marks a major policy change for Apple. See also: You could be in line for a payout from Apple for slowing down… [Continue Reading]
