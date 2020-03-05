Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional ability' (TSLA)

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free.

· During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you dropped out and did... · Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free.· During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you dropped out and did 👓 View full article

