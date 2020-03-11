Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter will meet with the White House today to discuss coronavirus response
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · Representatives from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Twitter will attend a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss their response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Politico reports.
· The representatives will attend either in person or via video conference.
· Silicon Valley has already been forced to...
The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response..