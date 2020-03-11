Global  

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter will meet with the White House today to discuss coronavirus response

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter will meet with the White House today to discuss coronavirus response· Representatives from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Twitter will attend a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss their response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Politico reports.
· The representatives will attend either in person or via video conference.
· Silicon Valley has already been forced to...
