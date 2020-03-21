Global  

'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie gets an early digital release on March 31st

engadget Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
You'll be able to watch Sonic the Hedgehog at home a lot earlier than you'd expect. The video game movie is getting a digital release on March 31st, just a bit over a month after it hit theaters and a month-and-a-half before it's available in physica...
