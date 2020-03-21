Global  

CDC uses Microsoft healthcare chatbot service to create coronavirus symptom checker

The Verge Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
CDC uses Microsoft healthcare chatbot service to create coronavirus symptom checkerImage by Alex Castro / The Verge

The CDC has used Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service to create a COVID-19 assessment chatbot to screen Americans who may be unsure whether to seek medical care. The Coronavirus Self Checker bot asks a series of questions based on CDC guidelines about symptoms (such as shortness of breath or dizziness) and risk factors (like underlying medical conditions or exposure to someone else with the virus) and suggests next steps, including whether to self-isolate, consult with a telehealth professional, or visit an emergency room.

The CDC’s chatbot provides links to more information and local health department contacts, but does not have information about coronavirus testing sites. It also does not diagnose or give treatment plans other than...
