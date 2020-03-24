Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria drugs can be used to fight COVID-19 (ORCL)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · *Oracle is making its technology available to the Trump administration for clinical trials to find out if controversial malaria drugs can be used safely and effectively against COVID-19, a source told Business Insider.*
· *Trump has been criticized for statements endorsing malaria drugs even as medical experts stressed the...
Months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing. According to Reuters, the job of Dr. Linda Quick was to help detect disease outbreaks in China. The American disease expert was a medical epidemiologist embedded in...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
HP Targeting, Inc. Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria d… https://t.co/lezjqWEqZM 1 minute ago
Climate Comms Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria d… https://t.co/Mb6aqAuQ6s 1 minute ago
Principal-IT Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria d… https://t.co/HC4MjlEGwm 1 minute ago
𝕸𝖆𝖚𝖓𝖆 𝕹𝖆𝖊𝖊𝖒 RT @businessinsider: Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria drug… 6 minutes ago
Business Insider Oracle is providing the technology for clinical trials to help the Trump administration determine if anti-malaria d… https://t.co/bM4HN5cZVT 13 minutes ago