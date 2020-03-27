Amazon tells sellers it's broadening the types of products accepted at its warehouses, signaling improved supply chain issues — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN)
Friday, 27 March 2020 () · Amazon told sellers on Friday that it would expand the list of products accepted at its warehouses going forward.
· The change follows last week's announcement that Amazon would not accept nonessential products at its warehouses in the US and European regions until April 5.
· It said it will now determine...