Airbnb is freezing marketing spending and slowing hiring as losses reportedly reach hundreds of millions of dollars Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Airbnb has halted most teams to freeze hiring for the foreseeable future, according to a report in The Information on Friday.

· Technical and essential roles are still open and moving through the process on a case by case basis, a source close to the company told Business Insider. An independent analysis of open roles showed...

