Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Airbnb is freezing marketing spending and slowing hiring as losses reportedly reach hundreds of millions of dollars

Airbnb is freezing marketing spending and slowing hiring as losses reportedly reach hundreds of millions of dollars

Business Insider Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Airbnb is freezing marketing spending and slowing hiring as losses reportedly reach hundreds of millions of dollars· Airbnb has halted most teams to freeze hiring for the foreseeable future, according to a report in The Information on Friday.
· Technical and essential roles are still open and moving through the process on a case by case basis, a source close to the company told Business Insider. An independent analysis of open roles showed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.