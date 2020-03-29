Global  

US government officials using mobile ad location data to study coronavirus spread

The Verge Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The Verge

US government officials are using cellphone location data from the mobile ad industry —not data from the carriers themselves— to track Americans’ movements during the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local governments have received cell phone data about people in areas of “geographic interest,” the WSJ reports.

The goal is to create a government portal with geolocation information from some 500 cities across the country, to help ascertain how well people are complying with stay-at-home orders, according to the WSJ. One example of how the anonymized data was reportedly used: Researchers discovered large numbers of people were gathering in a New...
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Looking at data to see how coronavirus may spread

Looking at data to see how coronavirus may spread 01:40

 Looking at data to see how coronavirus may spread across Arizona.

