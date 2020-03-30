The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 as the region gears up for a surge in coronavirus cases
Monday, 30 March 2020 () · The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order to contain the coronavirus will likely be extended from April 7 to May 1.
· The news comes as the Bay Area prepares for an expected surge in confirmed cases.
· There are currently 1,903 confirmed infections in the region with 48 reported deaths.
· Visit Business...