Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 as the region gears up for a surge in coronavirus cases

The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 as the region gears up for a surge in coronavirus cases

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 as the region gears up for a surge in coronavirus cases· The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order to contain the coronavirus will likely be extended from April 7 to May 1.
· The news comes as the Bay Area prepares for an expected surge in confirmed cases.
· There are currently 1,903 confirmed infections in the region with 48 reported deaths.
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bay Area Transit Agencies To Begin Service Changes Monday

Bay Area Transit Agencies To Begin Service Changes Monday 01:48

 Beginning Monday, transit agencies will begin cutting back service due to lack of ridership during the shelter-in-place. Gianna Franco has the details. (3-29-2020)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CurbedSF

Curbed SF All of California has been ordered to shelter in place by Gov. Newsom. Here’s what seven Bay Area residents had to… https://t.co/0lWJj9Jvey 2 minutes ago

lochhead

Christopher Lochhead #podcast #author #cmo San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 as th… https://t.co/0YQtYMR6iN 7 minutes ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 a… https://t.co/0WhIPCb9Yz 13 minutes ago

danielyslee

Daniel Lee The Bay Area’s Coronavirus Shelter-in-Place Order Will Reportedly Be Extended to May 1 https://t.co/Td5d87Qv0k via @EaterSF 16 minutes ago

TeamYunnoh

Yunnoh Web The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 a… https://t.co/jCUOksGLgG 19 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order deadline is reportedly getting extended from April 7 to May 1 a… https://t.co/J2OmaLJy2V 27 minutes ago

mayapconnet

Maya Parmer Connet Staying at home saves lives. This drone video of deserted San Francisco brought me to tears...good tears because we… https://t.co/SyjXUgADFU 28 minutes ago

waheedHabib7

Waheed Habib San Francisco Bay Area shelter-in-place order may be extended - Business Insider https://t.co/8SPTHoMW7V 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.