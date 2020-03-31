A new Humble Bundle offers tons of great games to raise money to fight COVID-19 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Team Cherry



If you’ve been wanting to support organizations that are helping to supply those fighting on the front lines against the novel coronavirus, the latest Humble Bundle is a good opportunity to do just that. You can pay anything you want, but you’ll need to pay $30 in order to get the full bounty of PC games available (DRM-free or Steam keys), as well as several ebooks and digital comics (available in several formats), and some software.



