Zoom's CEO apologizes for its many security issues as daily users balloon to 200 million Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Video conferencing Zoom has been criticized for privacy and security issues on its platform.

· CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the problems in a blog post, saying Zoom wasn't built to handle the number of consumers now using its platform.

Yuan said the firm now has 200 million daily paid and free users, up from 10 million

