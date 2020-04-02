Zoom's CEO apologizes for its many security issues as daily users balloon to 200 million
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () · Video conferencing Zoom has been criticized for privacy and security issues on its platform.
· CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the problems in a blog post, saying Zoom wasn't built to handle the number of consumers now using its platform.
· Yuan said the firm now has 200 million daily paid and free users, up from 10 million...
Zoom Sued for Allegedly Sharing Users' Personal Data Zoom Video Communications has seen a spike in popularity from the recent work-from-home movement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company is now facing scrutiny and lawsuits over its security practices and its handling of users'...