YouTube banned coronavirus misinformation, but ads for fake cures and supplements are still slipping right through the company's AI (GOOG, GOOGL)
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () · YouTube and other tech platforms have been battling coronavirus misinformation on their platforms, often banning posts that come from unofficial sources and stopping ads that capitalize on the crisis.
· But some advertisers are finding ways around YouTube's ban, using vague language to sell fake cures, supplements, or face...