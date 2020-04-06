Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA)· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that Elon Musk's ventilators can't be produced in time to help during the worst of the coronavirus outbreak. 
· "Nobody can make you a ventilator right now in two weeks," Cuomo said. "That's General Motors, that's Ford, that's Elon Musk. I don't care how big and how powerful, you...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Doctor: 'We're Really Struggling, Doing The Best We Can'

Coronavirus Doctor: 'We're Really Struggling, Doing The Best We Can' 02:40

 New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes the calvary comes in the form of ventilators. He's issued an executive order to transfer ventilators to facilities that need them, enforced by the national guard. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

More help from Kansas City heading to New York [Video]

More help from Kansas City heading to New York

More help is heading to New York from Kansas City to fight the novel coronavirus, while others in the Kansas City community assist those in need locally.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:53Published
Olathe nurse working in NYC hospital: 'This is real' [Video]

Olathe nurse working in NYC hospital: 'This is real'

Heather Smith, a traveling nurse from Olathe, is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic these days. Right now, she is working between 12 and 14-hour shifts at a hospital in New York City.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo extends state lockdown, says normalcy may return with widespread testing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that he is extending a statewide lockdown that he first ordered earlier this month, forcing nonessential workers to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'We've sent them a lot of stuff.' Trump says federal help to NY partly why Gov. Cuomo has high poll numbers

President Trump said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has high approval ratings in part because of federal aid his state has gotten for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

conservativma

ConservativeMom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @tweeriepie: EVEN #NAYSAYER GOV #COUMO NOW SAYS #HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IS HAVING VERY #POSITIVE #RESULTS IN #NY HOSPTALS!https://t.co/klxx… 3 minutes ago

LErives_SVES

Linda R. Erives RT @ABC: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is raising potential maximum fine for social distancing violations to $1,000, and implores resi… 8 minutes ago

Tell_Me_O_Muse

Calliope RT @ryanstruyk: CNN: 731 people in the state of New York died from coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day increase in deaths yet, Go… 12 minutes ago

JP84_

JP RT @ABC: BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says death toll jumped by 731 to 5,489, the "largest single day increase." "Behind everyone… 14 minutes ago

Benzilla440

Benjamin R. Bailey RT @CNN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says at least 5,489 people across the state have died from coronavirus — that's up from 4,758 yesterday… 16 minutes ago

FloLake

Maxwell RT @SkyNewsBreak: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state has recorded a further 731 people with COVID-19 deaths have died bringing t… 23 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @ABC: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's death toll jumped by 731 to 5,489, the "largest single day increase," but added averag… 40 minutes ago

c_osaji

Osajivc RT @Forbes: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state’s number of hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus is plateauing—which m… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.