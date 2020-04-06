VMware now offering 20% off all of its most popular virtual desktop software Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

VMware is now offering some deep virtual desktop deals on several of its popular software suites. Starting today, you can score up to *20% off* the company’s Fusion, Fusion Pro, Workstation Pro, and Workstation Player software as part of a new spring sales event. Last time around, we only saw the company offer 15% off all of this software, so this is a perfect opportunity to jump in and save about as much as we ever see from these VMware sales events. All of the details and today’s special promo code can be found below the fold. more…



The post VMware now offering 20% off all of its most popular virtual desktop software appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

