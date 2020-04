Jack Dorsey's $1 billion commitment to tackling the coronavirus outbreak has impressed fellow billionaires and tech execs (TW, SQ)

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Millionaires, billionaires, and tech luminaries are applauding Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey on Twitter for his $1 billion commitment to coronavirus relief, universal basic income, and girls' education.

· Millionaires, billionaires, and tech luminaries are applauding Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey on Twitter for his $1 billion commitment to coronavirus relief, universal basic income, and girls' education.· Dorsey said the new fund, called Start Small LLC, will be backed by his Square equity. He estimates it's about 28%



