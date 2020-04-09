Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UK

Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UK

The Verge Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UKIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google’s automated, artificial intelligence-powered calling service Duplex is now available in more countries, according to a support page updated today. In addition to the US and New Zealand, Duplex is now available in Australia, Canada, and the UK, reports VentureBeat, which discovered newly added phone numbers on the support page that Google says it will use when calling via Duplex from a distinct country.

Duplex launched as an early beta in the US via the Google Assistant back in late 2018 after a splashy yet controversial debut at that year’s Google I/O developer conference. There were concerns about the use of Duplex without a restaurant or other small business’ express consent and without proper disclosure that the automated call...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google expands its conversational Duplex AI to the UK, Australia and Canada

Google’s high-tech Duplex AI calling service has quietly made its way to the UK, Australia and Canada. The tech giant originally launched the feature in the US...
engadget

Google Duplex arrives in Australia, Canada, and the UK

Google’s AI phone assistant Duplex is now available in Australia, Canada. Duplex was previously only available in the US and New Zealand. But VentureBeat...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.