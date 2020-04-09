Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UK Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Google’s automated, artificial intelligence-powered calling service Duplex is now available in more countries, according to a support page updated today. In addition to the US and New Zealand, Duplex is now available in Australia, Canada, and the UK, reports VentureBeat, which discovered newly added phone numbers on the support page that Google says it will use when calling via Duplex from a distinct country.



Duplex launched as an early beta in the US via the Google Assistant back in late 2018 after a splashy yet controversial debut at that year's Google I/O developer conference. There were concerns about the use of Duplex without a restaurant or other small business' express consent and without proper disclosure that the automated call...

