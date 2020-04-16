10 things in tech you need to know today Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.



1. *Apple announced the new iPhone SE, a smaller, cheaper iPhone that's about half the price of the iPhone 11. *Apple is making the phone available to preorder on Friday before it starts shipping on April 24.*

*

2. *The US government is in talks with AI... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this テイン ペーネロペー @sandliker Hope things work out for you. If you need a IT Support Center Tech reference let me know. 👌👌👌 50 minutes ago Jazz Drummer 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/MIOa8bdJsi 3 hours ago Alessandro 🇮🇹🇪🇺🇺🇸🇮🇱 10 Things in Tech You Need to Know Today - https://t.co/i0vVTq0eEx via @shareaholic 3 hours ago OINÂRFA18.08.99 RT @businessinsider: 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/TgvZTh7Ksz 3 hours ago myPRwire 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/7zAbieDRGw 3 hours ago Manoj Pallai 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/jYdvuCHDAl 3 hours ago JoseWorks 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/9a9YVHMyn6 4 hours ago Doug H 10 things in tech you need to know today https://t.co/YxdD4lUCxR 4 hours ago