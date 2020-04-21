Global  

LabCorp's at-home COVID-19 test kit is the first to be authorized by the FDA

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 April 2020
LabCorp’s at-home COVID-19 test, which is called ‘Pixel,’ has received the first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for such a test missed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The test is an at-home collection kit, which provides sample collection materials including a nasal swab to the user, who then uses the included shipping package […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit

FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit 00:54

 FDA Approves First COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kit On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the test had received emergency approval. The new kit, produced by North Carolina-based LabCorp, allows people to collect their own sample from home and send it to be tested. Adam...

