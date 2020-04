After US oil prices dropped below $0 for the first time in history, people made memes about becoming oil barons

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· US Oil prices on Monday fell below zero dollars for the first time in history, with the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil plummeting.

· As news about the negative price spread, people began to make memes about the low prices.

