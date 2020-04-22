After US oil prices dropped below $0 for the first time in history, people made memes about becoming oil barons
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () · US Oil prices on Monday fell below zero dollars for the first time in history, with the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil plummeting.
· As news about the negative price spread, people began to make memes about the low prices.
· Topics included purchasing barrels of oil with pocket change, deciding to become an oil...
US President Donald Trump will sign a temporary order to halt all immigration into the country although no further details have been shared on the time and scope of the ban yet. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries not to politicise...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Principal-IT After US oil prices dropped below $0 for the first time in history, people made memes about becoming oil barons… https://t.co/2Y8pZsbqfi 30 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. After US oil prices dropped below $0 for the first time in history, people made memes about becoming oil barons… https://t.co/UjdMyT1sbT 30 minutes ago