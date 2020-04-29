You can now find the COVID-19 testing locations closest to you on Apple Maps. Here's how.

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

· Apple Maps now shows the closest COVID-19 testing sites to users in the US and Puerto Rico following a software update Tuesday night.

· The app shows locations including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, and dedicated COVID-19 testing sites.

· Apple Maps also flags when testing sites may require a... · Apple Maps now shows the closest COVID-19 testing sites to users in the US and Puerto Rico following a software update Tuesday night.· The app shows locations including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, and dedicated COVID-19 testing sites.· Apple Maps also flags when testing sites may require a 👓 View full article

