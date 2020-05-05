What you need to know about Grimes, the Canadian musician who just had a baby with tech billionaire Elon Musk (TSLA)

Ann Baet @frnzjb Narrow minded people like you do not need to talk about what's right and wrong... you do not know what you… https://t.co/51gQ1LVnmf 10 seconds ago Ida Whanna⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @Larry_Beech: Spygaters: we need our collective heads together to figure out what the "list" was all about now given we know strzok had… 17 seconds ago Ruby 🇺🇸 RT @KBUSMC2: This is America & liberal states have American police in Californian infringing on the rights of Americans, says all we need 2… 18 seconds ago Key ♡ RT @sevengoms: You know what? Criticisms and Opinions are valid in our society but we need to be thoughtful about how they are expressed an… 40 seconds ago Jim Michaels 3/3 Is this what we want? We all know we need to open up as soon as possible. Mass testing, the one thing that can… https://t.co/JYq3lclnac 51 seconds ago Anubis @_Lonely_Blossom He didn't need Wepwawet's abilities to know what she was feeling. "Please talk to me...I want to k… https://t.co/N7dUxUybOk 56 seconds ago nád RT @okayromanoff: this is why men are pigs. at this young age fathers poison there sons with this disgusting sexualization of women. the fa… 2 minutes ago Candi is staying home RT @PrezHillary17: You know what's one of the most abhorrent things about this pandemic? Normally blue states bail out red states, but righ… 2 minutes ago