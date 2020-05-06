iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone SE from *$89.99* in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, we typically see this device sell for $150 or more. We do have a notable pre-paid deal going currently at *$60* but it’s locked to Simple Mobile service for a year. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.



