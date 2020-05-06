Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb)

iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone SE from *$89.99* in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, we typically see this device sell for $150 or more. We do have a notable pre-paid deal going currently at *$60* but it’s locked to Simple Mobile service for a year. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

more…

The post iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max lineup starts at $600 for a limited time (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max from *$599.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee...
9to5Toys

Nomad takes 25% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more from $22

Nomad has kicked off its Mother’s Day sale, taking* 25% off* a selection of iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more when code *MAKEHERDAY *has been...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

IscaRoberto

Isca Roberto Luigi RT @9to5toys: iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb) https://t.co/36Xz72MDv2 by @trevorjd14 15 minutes ago

anith

Anith Gopal iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb) https://t.co/daExE9oSoa 58 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb) https://t.co/36Xz72MDv2 by @trevorjd14 1 hour ago

BuyVia

BuyVia iPhone 7 Unlocked 32GB Refurbished Smartphone Sale $142.99 Free Shipping from eBay https://t.co/749ku0TKO5 1 day ago

JoeyResale

Joey Resale FOR SALE $245 (OR BEST OFFER$?) & $145 (OR BEST OFFER$?) 1.) $245 O.B.O. IPHONE 7PLUS+ 128GB (black color) OK CON… https://t.co/qq47FYdhT2 1 week ago