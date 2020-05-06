Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they reopen in the fall
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () · New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates are working together to "reimagine" New York City's public schools before they reopen in the fall, Cuomo announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
· Cuomo didn't provide specifics on the reforms, but questioned the need for physical classrooms,...
On May 15, parts of New York State could reopen but under strict guidelines. Gov. Cuomo has laid out the requirements each region needs to meet in order to get back to business. CBS2's John Dias has the details.