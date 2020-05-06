Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they reopen in the fall

Edward Iwata RT @businessinsider: Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they re… 8 minutes ago Hez Gikang'a Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they… https://t.co/Gi63AZLAgB 10 minutes ago Marc Abrams Ooh, look! Leadership— Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools… https://t.co/hw7ZK5MCRL 14 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they… https://t.co/UOnSOX4n9d 14 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they… https://t.co/0pU10r7dJ4 14 minutes ago Nick Galatis Check this out! Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will loo… https://t.co/FLJJ2dqYwG 19 minutes ago Michael Lisse Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they… https://t.co/xOzoluyKbe 22 minutes ago Principal-IT Andrew Cuomo just tapped Bill Gates to help him 'reimagine' what New York's public schools will look like when they… https://t.co/vXpsyavw4t 29 minutes ago