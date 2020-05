How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· If you share a Dropbox folder, your recipients can download and use any files stored in that folder.

· You can share a folder from a browser, your PC desktop, or the Dropbox mobile app.

· You can share a folder through email or by sharing a generated link to the folder.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · If you share a Dropbox folder, your recipients can download and use any files stored in that folder.· You can share a folder from a browser, your PC desktop, or the Dropbox mobile app.· You can share a folder through email or by sharing a generated link to the folder.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Omer Segev How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/WAyJxPa3g5 1 hour ago Ray Maker Generally speaking for anything I’m doing analysis on, I create a folder on a Dropbox share with the date and all t… https://t.co/T7x6x6tXpo 2 hours ago Jazz Drummer How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/zTtd8IByL8 2 hours ago Michael Lisse How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/ZasjgRx9B9 https://t.co/B49Om3usUe 5 hours ago tanzim RT @SAI: How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/RqPVjr1oOG 5 hours ago Business News How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/TSem8rcOaa #Business 6 hours ago Purbita Ditecha How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/6X8xrnEOIC via #Indilens #India 6 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways https://t.co/HZpxVg9WWA #companies #education https://t.co/ORlhoSgQ7Q 7 hours ago