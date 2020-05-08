Global  

The EufyCam 2C home security camera is more affordable than its competitors, and you don't need a paid subscription to access its best features

Business Insider Friday, 8 May 2020
 

· *The EufyCam 2C wireless home security camera system offers affordable coverage for your home inside and out with water-resistant, IP67-rated cameras.*
· *Camera footage quality is excellent at 1080p in full color, and there's a black and white night mode as well as a spotlight so you can see in any lighting...
