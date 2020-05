How to use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to find related data points in your worksheet Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *You can use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to efficiently find data you need in a large spreadsheet. *

· *To use VLOOKUP in Excel, you'll need to head to the "Formulas" tab.*

· *When you use VLOOKUP, Excel will scan for data points in columns instead of rows.*

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · *You can use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to efficiently find data you need in a large spreadsheet. *· *To use VLOOKUP in Excel, you'll need to head to the "Formulas" tab.*· *When you use VLOOKUP, Excel will scan for data points in columns instead of rows.*· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this liverpoolnews2019 How to use the Vlookup function in Microsoft Excel to find related data points in your worksheet https://t.co/NVKwKXAtQi 1 day ago AISS Training From Bus Insider - How to use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to find related data points in your worksheet… https://t.co/zyLEi5fTUj 2 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. How to use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to find related data points in your worksheet… https://t.co/SA0cWeN2P4 2 days ago Principal-IT How to use the VLOOKUP function in Microsoft Excel to find related data points in your worksheet… https://t.co/zaKhHD55lW 2 days ago Willy Pratama RT @msexcel: @jinietolue Hi there! We have got you covered! You can recap your knowledge of Dashboards with this attached link: https://t.c… 1 week ago Microsoft Excel @jinietolue Hi there! We have got you covered! You can recap your knowledge of Dashboards with this attached link:… https://t.co/GYoGxuc5Zu 1 week ago