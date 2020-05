Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )





· The $700 OnePlus 8 is the $700 iPhone 11 of the Android world — it's missing a few features, but comes with the same power as the top models.

· To bring its price tag down to $700 when most high end phones cost around $1,000, the OnePlus 8 technically concedes on screen resolution and smoothness, memory (RAM)... · The $700 OnePlus 8 is the $700 iPhone 11 of the Android world — it's missing a few features, but comes with the same power as the top models.· To bring its price tag down to $700 when most high end phones cost around $1,000, the OnePlus 8 technically concedes on screen resolution and smoothness, memory (RAM) 👓 View full article