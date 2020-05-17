Uber is expected to begin another round of layoffs on Monday, cutting thousands of jobs just weeks after laying off 14% of its workforce (UBER)
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () · Uber is not done with its layoffs and employees are bracing for another round on Monday, someone familiar with the matter tells Business Insider.
· This person says that thousands more will be cut from Uber's payroll.
· Uber also told employees last week about their severance package: 10 weeks plus paid healthcare until...
Uber will concentrate on its core businesses in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Uber's May layoffs amount to a 25% reduction of its global workforce. Its Uber Eats business has grown during the COVID-19 crisis, but rides fell 80%.
