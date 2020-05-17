Global  

Uber is expected to begin another round of layoffs on Monday, cutting thousands of jobs just weeks after laying off 14% of its workforce (UBER)

Business Insider Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Uber is expected to begin another round of layoffs on Monday, cutting thousands of jobs just weeks after laying off 14% of its workforce (UBER)· Uber is not done with its layoffs and employees are bracing for another round on Monday, someone familiar with the matter tells Business Insider.
· This person says that thousands more will be cut from Uber's payroll.
· Uber also told employees last week about their severance package: 10 weeks plus paid healthcare until...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, closes 45 offices

Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, closes 45 offices 01:21

 Uber will concentrate on its core businesses in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Uber hit with more layoffs as the ride-sharing company cuts over 3,000 jobs

Uber's May layoffs amount to a 25% reduction of its global workforce. Its Uber Eats business has grown during the COVID-19 crisis, but rides fell 80%.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsBusiness Insider

Uber will require everyone to wear masks starting Monday — and is using AI to enforce the rules (UBER)

Uber will require everyone to wear masks starting Monday — and is using AI to enforce the rules (UBER)· Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks starting on Monday, May 18.  · To enforce the rules, Uber will make drivers upload a selfie that can...
Business Insider


