Here's how producers on 'The Voice' used Microsoft products to produce the live singing show remotely when the coronavirus pandemic threatened to halt production mid-season (MSFT)
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
· When shelter-in-place mandates forced people to stay home, live singing show "The Voice" turned to Microsoft tools to continue production on its live shows remotely.
· Audrey Morrissey, an executive producer on the show said there were two challenges: figuring out how to tape things like performances and coaching sessions...