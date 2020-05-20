General Motors and its battery partner are building a new factory in Ohio as the carmaker prepares to reveal 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023 (GM)
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () · General Motors and LG Chem have named their joint venture "Ultium Cells LLC."
· "Ultium" is the name that GM revealed earlier this year when the car company announced its battery technology.
· The new factory is a $2.3-billion plant being built in Ohio, near a factory that was controversially closed in 2019.
