General Motors and its battery partner are building a new factory in Ohio as the carmaker prepares to reveal 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023 (GM)

Business Insider Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
General Motors and its battery partner are building a new factory in Ohio as the carmaker prepares to reveal 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023 (GM)· General Motors and LG Chem have named their joint venture "Ultium Cells LLC."
· "Ultium" is the name that GM revealed earlier this year when the car company announced its battery technology.
· The new factory is a $2.3-billion plant being built in Ohio, near a factory that was controversially closed in 2019.
· Visit...
