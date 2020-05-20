Global  

Google Podcasts for iOS adds CarPlay support

9to5Mac Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Back in March, Google Podcasts launched on iOS alongside an Android revamp and tweaks to the web experience. The first update to Google Podcasts for iOS today adds CarPlay support.

The post Google Podcasts for iOS adds CarPlay support appeared first on 9to5Mac.
