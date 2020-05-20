Google Podcasts for iOS adds CarPlay support

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Back in March, Google Podcasts launched on iOS alongside an Android revamp and tweaks to the web experience. The first update to Google Podcasts for iOS today adds CarPlay support.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
