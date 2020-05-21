Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HBO Max's 'Justice League' Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe's future

Business Insider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
· "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is coming to WarnerMedia's HBO Max next year after fans rallied for its release for more than two years.
· But the move is also a further indication that WarnerMedia might not be as focused on another of its streaming platforms, the niche and fan-centric DC Universe.
· The "Snyder Cut"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max 01:01

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League' heading to HBO Max [Video]

Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League' heading to HBO Max

Warner Bros. studio bosses are making the unprecedented move of releasing filmmaker Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League on upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max [Video]

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

HBO Max will finally #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of 'Justice League'

Because 2020 is the year of headlines we never thought we'd see, HBO Max and Warner Bros. confirmed today that not only is the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League...
Mashable Also reported by •Mid-DayThe Next WebTechCrunchDNAReuters

Justice League's 'Snyder Cut' Finally Getting Released in 2021

The unreleased version of the 2017 superhero film Justice League will air on HBO Max next year! The unreleased version of the film has been dubbed “the Syder...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParademonMX

MELLOTRON #RTSC 🇲🇽⚒️ RT @businessinsider: HBO Max's 'Justice League' Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe's future https://t.co/vYjH0q… 3 minutes ago

LnSdreamer_98

Lindsey Staton LINK TO ARTICLE #ReleaseTheSnyderCut https://t.co/M6gAD2de2f 9 minutes ago

LnSdreamer_98

Lindsey Staton From @businessinsider https://t.co/M6gAD2de2f #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague https://t.co/H7fvyPtFFm 9 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. HBO Max's 'Justice League' Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe's future… https://t.co/VfAWKeZamw 24 minutes ago

AshleyRReports

Ashley Rodriguez 📺 RT @TravClark2: HBO Max's #SnyderCut announcement raises more questions about DC Universe's future. My latest analysis for @businessinsider… 27 minutes ago

TravClark2

Travis Clark HBO Max's #SnyderCut announcement raises more questions about DC Universe's future. My latest analysis for… https://t.co/ZShwDtV3gi 28 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider HBO Max's 'Justice League' Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe's future https://t.co/vYjH0qCQZv 31 minutes ago