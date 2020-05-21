HBO Max's 'Justice League' Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe's future
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () · "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is coming to WarnerMedia's HBO Max next year after fans rallied for its release for more than two years.
· But the move is also a further indication that WarnerMedia might not be as focused on another of its streaming platforms, the niche and fan-centric DC Universe.
· The "Snyder Cut"...
Because 2020 is the year of headlines we never thought we'd see, HBO Max and Warner Bros. confirmed today that not only is the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League... Mashable Also reported by •Mid-Day •The Next Web •TechCrunch •DNA •Reuters