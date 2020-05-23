The AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
It’s Memorial Day weekend in the US. Several retailers are offering some of the best deals that we’ve seen in months, spanning several categories of tech. There’s quite a lot to look at today, so we’ve included a selection of promotions below.
Now is about the time when we hear something from Amazon about when its annual Prime Day will happen. For what it’s worth, Amazon may be planning to delay its Prime Day shopping event, usually in July, to September. So, it’s possible that some of these deals might not come back for a few months. Then again, since we’ve seen many of these discounts below making repeat appearances, some of them may be here to stay.
