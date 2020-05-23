Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day

The Verge Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial DayPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge

It’s Memorial Day weekend in the US. Several retailers are offering some of the best deals that we’ve seen in months, spanning several categories of tech. There’s quite a lot to look at today, so we’ve included a selection of promotions below.

Now is about the time when we hear something from Amazon about when its annual Prime Day will happen. For what it’s worth, Amazon may be planning to delay its Prime Day shopping event, usually in July, to September. So, it’s possible that some of these deals might not come back for a few months. Then again, since we’ve seen many of these discounts below making repeat appearances, some of them may be here to stay.

**Headphones**

**Computing**

Photo by Avery White for The Verge ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: Memorial Day Deals to Save Big

Memorial Day Deals to Save Big 01:00

 With Memorial Day around the corner you may be wondering how you can save more money. Well the sales start right now because you can already shop eBay's Memorial Day sale at ebay.com/memorialday and literally score up to 90% off must-have items from top brands like Bose, Apple and KitchenAid.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

KCI expects more traffic over Memorial Day weekend [Video]

KCI expects more traffic over Memorial Day weekend

Traffic at Kansas City International Airport decreased by 95.5% in April compared with the same month last year, but Memorial Day weekend will be the busiest at the airport since mid-March.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
OSHP asks drivers to keep safe driving practices in mind during Memorial Day weekend [Video]

OSHP asks drivers to keep safe driving practices in mind during Memorial Day weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any other as troopers expect a lot more Ohioans will take to the roads since many travel and stay-at-home restrictions have..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Memorial Day deals: 2020 MacBook Air $949, AirPods Pro $220, $100 off Apple Watch 5, MacBook Pros on sale

Memorial Day weekend deals start now, with cash savings on Apple AirPods Pro, the new 2020 MacBook Air, just-released 13-inch MacBook Pros and much more.
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Mac9to5ToysExtremeTech

The best deals we found this week: AirPods Pro, the iPad and more

Lots of popular electronics went on sale this week as early Memorial Day deals started to pop up. Notably, the AirPods Pro remain at their lowest price ever on...
engadget Also reported by •9to5Mac

Tweets about this

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Apple’s AirPods, Googles Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day https://t.co/1SJDSQ3OBs 3 minutes ago

ON306HFJ

Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @verge: The AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day https://t.co/Wmx3w8S8tL https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day https://t.co/4fVBxlBfJa 14 minutes ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day… https://t.co/BQ5Yuf2ERZ 15 minutes ago

A_RX2

Anthony Roux Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day… https://t.co/tEvdhqyoOy 18 minutes ago

VergeDeals

Verge Deals Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day… https://t.co/MduaqKyqbT 22 minutes ago

metabloks

Metabloks Apple's AirPods, Google's Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day https://t.co/eWloVIUa0A #metabloks 25 minutes ago

Farhann8

Farhan Rasheed Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day https://t.co/7d2nWheucK 28 minutes ago